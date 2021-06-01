The Violence Unlimited vs. The Foundation feud will continue at the upcoming ROH Best In The World pay-per-view.

It was announced on the latest ROH Week By Week, seen below, that Brody King vs. Jay Lethal will take place at the 2021 Best In The World pay-per-view. This is the first match announced for the big event.

Best In The World will be the first ROH show with fans in attendance since February 2020. It will take place on Sunday, July 11 from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The event will air live on pay-per-view and HonorClub at 7pm ET, with Hour One airing free on multiple platforms.

Violence Unlimited (King, Homicide, Chris Dickinson, ROH World Television Champion Tony Deppen) has been feuding with The Foundation (Lethal, ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham, ROH World Tag Team Champions Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus), and the most recent episode of ROH TV saw King pin Lethal to get the win for his team in an eight-man tag bout.

Best In The World will be the first singles match between King and Lethal.

Stay tuned for more on ROH Best In The World.