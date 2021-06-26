Dulce Garcia (fka Lucha Underground and AAA’s Sexy Star) underwent emergency surgery for appendicitis last night in Guatemala, according to PWInsider (original coverage in Spanish here).

Initially scheduled to appear at a Robles Promotions show, she was taken to the hospital because of severe abdominal pain.

She’s expected to remain in the hospital to recover from surgery and then wait a few weeks before returning to Mexico.

AAA recently rebooted the Sexy Star gimmick, but it’s currently portrayed by Hija de Gatubela.

Garcia is a three-time AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, one-time Lucha Underground Champion, and one-time Lucha Underground Gift of the Gods Champion.