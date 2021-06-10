Former TNA Knockout Traci Brooks took to Twitter this week and announced that she is having her breast implants removed.

Brooks, who posed for Playboy in 2009, noted that the decision came easy as the implants have caused her extreme back pain and neck pain, and have affected her posture. She also talked about how she was in a bad place mentally when she underwent the cosmetic surgery back in 2006, as she was insecure and had horrible issues with her self worth, in part due to comments from fans online.

Brooks has been retired from pro wrestling since 2015, and last appeared for Impact in April 2012. She first signed with the company in 2003 after two years on the indies. Brooks began dating AEW star Frankie Kazarian back in 2006, and they tied the knot in 2010. They have 1 child together.

You can see Traci’s full statement below: