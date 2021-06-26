Former WWE Superstar Tommy End (Aleister Black) has signed a new sponsorship deal with Hayabusa.

End announced the new deal earlier on social media.

He tweeted, “Only have so many characters that I can type but as of today I am officially sponsored by @hayabusacombat. Which ironically was the name of one of my favorite wrestler growing up. More to come as I will give some cool stuff away for you hip kids that hit bags and pads.”

Hayabusa is a combat equipment and technical fight apparel company. The company was founded in 2006 by Ken Clement, Craig Clement, David Zikakis, and Luke Harris.

WWE released Tommy End back on June 2, along with other Superstars as a part of WWE budget cuts.

Below is End’s announcement: