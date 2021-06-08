A few years ago at Starrcast, AEW star Cody Rhodes told the story of the worst match of his career. Rhodes recalled a match on the June 14, 2011 episode of SmackDown where he teamed up with Ted DiBiase Jr. and Wade Barrett to face Daniel Bryan, Ezekiel Jackson and Sin Cara.

According to Rhodes, Jackson was supposed to get a hot tag and be the hero in the match. However, DiBiase didn’t kick out after eating a drop kick from Bryan barely four minutes into the match.

“When that happened, I thought I should call an audible,” recalled Rhodes. “I look at Wade [Barrett] and tell him, ‘lets just jump them’ but as I turned, he is already up the ramp and he’s furious.

“So I went to the backstage area completely embarrassed. It wasn’t my fault, it was Ted’s. But I’ll never forget for the rest of my life what happened next, because we come into the grill area and there’s Vince McMahon standing up with his headset off. I make eye contact with him and right before he can say anything to me, Ted Jr. blows by me with no fear. He looks at Vince and says, ‘where’s that referee? He was trying to f--k on me.'”

Rhodes added, “And because it was such an awkward moment, Vince just put his headset back on and sat down, and we never talked about that match ever again.”

In a recent interview with WrestleZone, DiBiase Jr. claims that Rhodes fabricated the story and that he did kick out and it was the referee’s mistake to count three.

“Look, I’m just going to say this—that dude will say something and beat a dead horse with it,” DiBiase said of Rhodes. “I may have said ‘he tried to f— me’ but I don’t know where he got the ‘he tried to f— on me’. Sorry, I’m trying not to curse in front of the kids, but look—that dude knows how to blow something up.

“I think it’s hilarious and it’s probably a shot at me, but he’d do that all of the time. He’d make something up that somebody said and scream it non-stop in the locker room, and then everybody would adopt it. So, I was pissed because I did kick out. You can go back and watch it, but we had a meeting that day where [they told us] ‘The referees are going to count you out if you don’t kick out!’

“I did kick out, and I don’t remember his name, but anyway, I was hot [about it]. I was pissed, I said a lot of cuss words when I came through there, but Cody can tell a story. He can fabricate one too [laughs].”

See below to watch the clip of Rhodes talking about his worst match ever at Starrcast: