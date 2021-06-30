On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with WWE NXT star Franky Monet. Monet has been seen often on NXT television in backstage segments, but her in-ring debut came on the May 25 episode of NXT against Cora Jade. Hausman asked Monet what her dream matches are now that she’s a part of the WWE Universe.

“The whole entire WWE roster, it’s just an endless amount of first time matches for me after this decade long career, finally getting there,” Monet noted. “So there’s so many women there who have been there for quite a while that we just have never crossed paths.

“So this is an opportunity for so many dream matches for me from everyone at NXT to taking on the NXT Women’s Champion in Raquel Gonzalez to Dakota Kai to Ember Moon. Shotzi Blackheart and I have tagged before on the indies but never had a one-on-one match against each other, and then you look at the Nattie’s (Natalya) of the main roster. Both of us trained from Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

“I’d love to face Nattie. I’d love to face Naomi. I’d love to face Charlotte. I’d love for Becky Lynch to come back. Sasha Banks, the new talent in Bianca Belair and of course, Rhea Ripley, it’s just an endless amount of these dream matches, and I can’t wait to be fully, totally in the mix and really get started on that.”

“Unchained” featuring Taya Valkyrie (aka Franky Monet) will be released On Demand on July 2. You can follow Franky on Twitter @FrankyMonetWWE. You can find the full audio and video from her conversation with Nick via the embedded players below:

Powered by RedCircle