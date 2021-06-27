Impact Wrestling announced Eddie Edwards vs. Satoshi Kojima for this week’s Impact Wrestling, which airs every Thursday on AXS TV.

On last week’s Impact Wrestling, Edwards and Kojima lost to the Impact World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design (Joe Doering & Deaner).

Below is the updated line-up:

* Team Callis (Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers) vs. Team Dreamer (Sami Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin)

* TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

* Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Eddie Edwards