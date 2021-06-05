The official Impact – AEW Summit has been announced for next Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS, which will be the go-home show for the Against All Odds pay-per-view.

As noted, AEW President Tony Khan will be on Impact next week to talk about possibly adding Sami Callihan to the Impact World Title match between champion Kenny Omega and challenger Moose at Against All Odds, making it a Triple Threat. In an update, Impact is now calling that segment the Impact & AEW Summit, with Khan, Don Callis and Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore.

In other news for next week’s Impact, a No DQ stipulation has been added to the W. Morrissey vs. Willie Mack match. Impact has also announced Eddie Edwards vs. World Tag Team Champion Joe Doering for next Thursday.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s Impact show. Below is the updated line-up:

* Rosemary vs. Havok. If Havok wins, she will be added to the Knockouts Title match with Rosemary and champion Deonna Purrazzo at Against All Odds

* W. Morrissey vs. Willie Mack in a No DQ match

* Impact World Tag Team Champion Joe Doering vs. Eddie Edwards

* The Impact & AEW Summit with Tony Khan, Don Callis and Scott D’Amore, to talk about possibly adding Sami Callihan to the Impact World Title match between Moose and champion Kenny Omega at Against All Odds