Impact Wrestling Against All Odds takes place later tonight at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage, beginning at 8 pm ET! The show streams on FITE, Impact Plus, and traditional PPV
The PPV features Kenny Omega defending the Impact World Championship against Moose. Also, Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo defends against Rosemary.
Below is the full card
Impact World Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Moose
Impact Knockouts Championship
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Rosemary
Impact World Tag Team Championship
Violent By Design (c) vs. Decay
Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship
Fire ‘N Flava (c) vs. Kimber Lee and Susan
Number One Contender For X-Division Title
Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju
Satoshi Kojima vs. Joe Doering
Rich Swann vs. W. Morrissey