Impact Wrestling Against All Odds takes place later tonight at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage, beginning at 8 pm ET! The show streams on FITE, Impact Plus, and traditional PPV

The PPV features Kenny Omega defending the Impact World Championship against Moose. Also, Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo defends against Rosemary.

Below is the full card

Impact World Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Moose

Impact Knockouts Championship

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Rosemary

Impact World Tag Team Championship

Violent By Design (c) vs. Decay

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Fire ‘N Flava (c) vs. Kimber Lee and Susan

Number One Contender For X-Division Title

Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

Satoshi Kojima vs. Joe Doering

Rich Swann vs. W. Morrissey