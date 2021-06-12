Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling Against All Odds! The show begins at 8 pm ET from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. You can watch the PPV on FITE, Impact Plus, and traditional PPV.
Impact World Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Moose
Match is at Daily’s Place.
Impact Knockouts Championship
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Rosemary
Impact World Tag Team Championship
Violent By Design (c) vs. Decay
Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship
Fire ‘N Flava (c) vs. Kimber Lee and Susan
Number One Contender For X-Division Title
Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju
Street Fight
Sami Callihan and Tommy Dreamer vs. The Good Brothers
Satoshi Kojima vs. Joe Doering
Rich Swann vs. W. Morrissey
Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood