Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling Against All Odds! The show begins at 8 pm ET from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. You can watch the PPV on FITE, Impact Plus, and traditional PPV.

Impact World Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Moose

Match is at Daily’s Place.

Impact Knockouts Championship

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Rosemary

Impact World Tag Team Championship

Violent By Design (c) vs. Decay

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Fire ‘N Flava (c) vs. Kimber Lee and Susan

Number One Contender For X-Division Title

Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

Street Fight

Sami Callihan and Tommy Dreamer vs. The Good Brothers

Satoshi Kojima vs. Joe Doering

Rich Swann vs. W. Morrissey

Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood