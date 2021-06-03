Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Thursday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling’s own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Impact:

Josh Mathews and D’Lo Brown welcome fans to Before The Impact! On tonight’s show, Josh Alexander will put his X-Division Championship on the line against TJP in an Iron Man Match. This historic match will start on Before The Impact and carry over onto the first couple minutes of Impact Wrestling. Their match is now underway!

60-Minute Iron Man Match X-Division Championship Match:

Josh Alexander (c) (w/Petey Williams) vs. TJP (w/Fallah Bahh)

Both men go straight for a lockup. Alexander pushes TJP up towards the corner. Alexander breaks the hold cleanly. TJP and Alexander trade counters just before the first commercial break.

Back from the first break, and neither man has scored the first point. TJP traps Alexander’s ankle in a hold. TJP then goes up high and starts working Alexander’s arm. TJP rolls Alexander through with snapmare. Alexander gains a moment to apply a standing armbar. TJP escapes with a perfect hurricanrana, sending the champion to the outside of the ring. Alexander shifts his focus to Fallah Bahh. TJP comes swinging out with an inside-out leg drop from the apron. TJP looks for the first pin in the match. Alexander kicks out at two.

TJP delivers one amigo, followed by a belly-to-belly suplex for another near-fall. Alexander turns the pace around by torquing TJP’s knee with a dragon screw leg whip. TJP spins out. Alexander has a hard time getting TJP in the Divine Intervention position. Alexander decides to turn it around with two big suplexes before the second commercial break.

The board remains scoreless coming back from the second break. TJP rolls Alexander up. Alexander reverses the cover with one of his own. 1-2-3. Alexander picks up the first fall and point.

Josh Alexander: 1 TJP: 0

After their 30 second break, they begin again. TJP puts on a front facelock. Alexander reverses with a brainbuster. TJP catches him again with the same hold. Alexander gets his shoulders up in time before the referee makes the count. Breaking out of the hold, Alexander comes through with a crossface. TJP finds the bottom rope for a break. Alexander tosses TJP out of the ring.

Alexander meets TJP on the outside and throws him up against a guardrail, then towards the apron. Alexander rolls in and out of the ring to break the count. Alexander carries TJP back inside the ring. TJP traps Alexander in the ropes with an octopus. Alexander returns the favor with a surfboard stretch in between the ropes! Back in the ring, Alexander stays on top of TJP and keeps him cornered before the third commercial break.