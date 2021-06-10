Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Thursday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling’s own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Impact:

Tonight’s episode will be the go-home show before Against All Odds, which is live this Saturday on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

** Before tonight’s show, Crazzy Steve (w/Decay) defeated Deaner (w/Violent By Design) on Before The Impact! **

D’Lo Brown and Josh Mathews welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with the Summit between Scott D’Amore, Don Callis and AEW’s Tony Khan.

Impact-AEW Summit Segment:

Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore welcomes AEW President Tony Khan down to the ring to begin this Summit. As per their agreement, D’Amore reiterates the consent from both parties to go about how Kenny Omega will represent both Impact and AEW. Just as things were going well, Don Callis makes his way out to break up the peace.

Callis believes Omega is the best investment and representative of the Impact and AEW World Champions. He sees Moose being the perfect competitor for Omega on Saturday; however, he doesn’t feel the same way about Sami Callihan. Callis reminds both men that Callihan is banned from many other big promotions around the world. D’Amore brings up how Callihan won the match last week against Moose via a DQ by the attack from The Good Brothers and then Omega.

Callis informs them that he’s been targeted by Callihan before and recalls many instances where he or the company has had to bail him out. Callis thinks it should just be Moose challenging Omega for the Impact World Championship this Saturday. D’Amore walks over and whispers something in Khan’s ear.

D’Amore gives Callis credit that he’s very logical and understands the business very well. D’Amore announces that they’ll keep Saturday’s match the same with Moose challenging Omega. Khan then adds he thinks Omega and Moose’s match should take place on his turf at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

D’Amore adds that whoever wins the Impact World Championship this Saturday will defend the title against Sami Callihan at Slammiversary!

– D’Lo Brown and Josh Mathews recapped what just happened during the Summit. Then, they run down the matches still to come for tonight’s show.

Backstage: D’Amore catches Callis, the Impact World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers. The Good Brothers are mad that they won’t be able to come to Saturday’s match and be in Omega’s corner. D’Amore mentioned that at Against All Odds, The Good Brothers will face Sami Callihan and a partner of his choosing in a Street Fight.

Backstage: Brian Myers continues shaping Sam Beale into a world-class wrestler. He teaches Beale how to cut a promo. Myers tells him to cut a promo on Matt Cardona and challenge him to a match on Saturday.

Backstage: Sami Callihan finds Scott D’Amore and says he doesn’t need a partner for Saturday. Tommy Dreamer interjects and says he’ll help The Death Machine out on Saturday.

Up next, an Against All Odds qualifying match. If Havok wins, she’ll be added to the Knockouts Championship match this Saturday!

Havok vs. Rosemary