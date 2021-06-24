Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Thursday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling’s own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Impact:

** Before tonight’s show, TJP and Fallah Bahh defeated Decay (Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus) on Before The Impact! **

The show begins with former EVP Don Callis and the Impact World Champion Kenny Omega. Security informs Callis is that he is not allowed to be on the premises. Callis goes off on the security guard.

D’Lo Brown and Josh Mathews welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with one of the two scheduled Knockouts matches.

Kiera Hogan (w/Tasha Steelz) vs. Rosemary

The match begins with Kiera Hogan ducking under Rosemary, who charges towards the Knockouts Tag Team Champion. Hogan slides out of the ring. Hogan climbs back in. Rosemary comes after Hogan again. Hogan leaves the ring again. With both women back in the ring, Rosemary slams Hogan on the mat with a side suplex. Rosemary climbs on top of the champ and lays down a flurry of offense. Rosemary hangs Hogan Upside Down. Tasha Steelz gets involved by knocking The Demon Assisan off the apron. Steelz rolls Rosemary back in.

Hogan is all over Rosemary. Hogan distracts the referee as Steelz comes back into this fight. Havok comes out and puts some fear into Steelz. Hogan charges towards Rosemary with a low running boot. The champion looks for a cover. Rosemary kicks out. Hogan stomps Rosemary down in the corner and lands another low running boot. Rosemary escapes out of the corner and slams Hogan face-first onto the mat, creating some space in the meantime.

On their feet, both women trade heavy forearms. Rosemary catches Hogan and sends Hogan crashing with an exploder suplex. Rosemary picks up some steam with a well-executed slingblade. Rosemary starts to torque Hogan’s neck back. Hogan crawls over to the rope to break it up. Rosemary goes for a cover. Hogan escapes. Hogan plants a superkick and roundhouse kick for another near-fall count! Rosemary catches Hogan with her As Above, So Below finisher. The Demon Assassin prevails with a pinfall victory!

Winner: Rosemary

– We look back at the alliance that began with Rohit Raju, Shera, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton last week. The only man who didn’t come out during that collision was Chris Bey. Currently backstage, Bey tells Gia Miller that although the X-Division roster is forming alliances ahead of their Ultimate X matchup at Slammiversary, Bey refuses to join anyone’s group. Petey Williams and Trey Miguel, two other stars set to be in this matchup, inform Bey that he better learn to take a side now or go in that match the lone wolf with everyone after him.

Backstage: Gia Miller talks to Tommy Dreamer, who fired Don Callis last week on Anthem’s behalf. Miller wants to know how Dreamer is feeling after making that big announcement. Dreamer says he hates to be the one to have delivered that bad news, but it’s what’s best for business. EVP Scott D’Amore comes into the frame and thanks Dreamer for being so professional last week.

D’Lo Brown and Josh Mathews run through the matches still to come on tonight’s show! The second scheduled Knockouts match is about to take way!

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susan (w/Kimber Lee)