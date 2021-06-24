Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Thursday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling’s own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Impact:
TONIGHT at 8/7c on @AXSTV🇺🇸/@fightnet🇨🇦/Twitch💻!@cozy_lariat and @TheEddieEdwards vs. @CodyDeaner and @bigjoedoering – Tag Team Titles@DeonnaPurrazzo vs. @realsuyung @HoganKnowsBest3 vs. @WeAreRosemary @HakimZane and @MahabaliShera vs. @TheTreyMiguel and @iPeteyWilliams pic.twitter.com/aRZfSHSGfy
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2021
** Before tonight’s show, TJP and Fallah Bahh defeated Decay (Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus) on Before The Impact! **
.@MegaTJP and @FALLAH1 continue on a roll back as a tag team with victory over @steveofcrazzy and @Taurusoriginal. #BTIonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/LIRNUOi4HN
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2021
The show begins with former EVP Don Callis and the Impact World Champion Kenny Omega. Security informs Callis is that he is not allowed to be on the premises. Callis goes off on the security guard.
.@TheDonCallis doesn't get an EVP entrance anymore. #IMPACTonAXSTV @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/II6aOj6OsP
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 25, 2021
D’Lo Brown and Josh Mathews welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with one of the two scheduled Knockouts matches.
Kiera Hogan (w/Tasha Steelz) vs. Rosemary
The match begins with Kiera Hogan ducking under Rosemary, who charges towards the Knockouts Tag Team Champion. Hogan slides out of the ring. Hogan climbs back in. Rosemary comes after Hogan again. Hogan leaves the ring again. With both women back in the ring, Rosemary slams Hogan on the mat with a side suplex. Rosemary climbs on top of the champ and lays down a flurry of offense. Rosemary hangs Hogan Upside Down. Tasha Steelz gets involved by knocking The Demon Assisan off the apron. Steelz rolls Rosemary back in.
.@HoganKnowsBest3's corner kick is bad enough without @RealTSteelz rubbing it in. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/YJmhwePl2N
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 25, 2021
Hogan is all over Rosemary. Hogan distracts the referee as Steelz comes back into this fight. Havok comes out and puts some fear into Steelz. Hogan charges towards Rosemary with a low running boot. The champion looks for a cover. Rosemary kicks out. Hogan stomps Rosemary down in the corner and lands another low running boot. Rosemary escapes out of the corner and slams Hogan face-first onto the mat, creating some space in the meantime.
.@WeAreRosemary seizes control of the contest with an exploder suplex. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/8kg8s2ZBNj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 25, 2021
On their feet, both women trade heavy forearms. Rosemary catches Hogan and sends Hogan crashing with an exploder suplex. Rosemary picks up some steam with a well-executed slingblade. Rosemary starts to torque Hogan’s neck back. Hogan crawls over to the rope to break it up. Rosemary goes for a cover. Hogan escapes. Hogan plants a superkick and roundhouse kick for another near-fall count! Rosemary catches Hogan with her As Above, So Below finisher. The Demon Assassin prevails with a pinfall victory!
As Above
So Below #IMPACTonAXSTV @WeAreRosemary pic.twitter.com/I3MYD4pHwG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 25, 2021
Winner: Rosemary
– We look back at the alliance that began with Rohit Raju, Shera, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton last week. The only man who didn’t come out during that collision was Chris Bey. Currently backstage, Bey tells Gia Miller that although the X-Division roster is forming alliances ahead of their Ultimate X matchup at Slammiversary, Bey refuses to join anyone’s group. Petey Williams and Trey Miguel, two other stars set to be in this matchup, inform Bey that he better learn to take a side now or go in that match the lone wolf with everyone after him.
Backstage: Gia Miller talks to Tommy Dreamer, who fired Don Callis last week on Anthem’s behalf. Miller wants to know how Dreamer is feeling after making that big announcement. Dreamer says he hates to be the one to have delivered that bad news, but it’s what’s best for business. EVP Scott D’Amore comes into the frame and thanks Dreamer for being so professional last week.
D’Lo Brown and Josh Mathews run through the matches still to come on tonight’s show! The second scheduled Knockouts match is about to take way!
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susan (w/Kimber Lee)