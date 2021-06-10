With a controversial ending to last week’s main event between Sami Callihan and Moose, the question weighing on everyone’s minds is what will happen to the main event at Against All Odds this coming Saturday? Tonight, on Impact Wrestling, an Impact-AEW Summit will take place to answer this question and resolve any unsettled disputes the two companies might have walking into this marquee matchup before this weekend.

Last week, Moose was brutally attacked by The Good Brothers, giving Callihan the disqualification victory over the number one contender of this Saturday’s World Championship prizefight. Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore thought since Callihan technically beat Moose, it would only be fair to add him to the main event at Against All Odds, turning the singles bout into a Triple Threat Match.

Tonight, at the Summit, former Executive Vice President of Impact Wrestling and Omega’s manager Don Callis, All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan and D’Amore will sort this matter out and determine if the Impact World Championship event will become a triple threat matchup. Will Callihan receive the opportunity he’s been longing for? And could Omega’s pressure intensify come Saturday?

With Against All Odds just 48 hours away, another qualifying match is set for the Knockouts Championship as Rosemary – the number one contender – will face Havok. If Havok wins tonight’s matchup, she’ll be added to the Knockouts Championship match this Saturday against Rosemary and the current champion, Deonna Purrazzo.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show:

* Go-home show before Against All Odds

* Joe Doering vs. Eddie Edwards

* W. Morrissey vs. Willie Mack in a No Disqualification Match

* Tasha Steelz (w/Kiera Hogan) vs. Kimber Lee (w/Susan)

* Rohit Raju & Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams & Trey Miguel

* Deaner (w/Violent By Design) vs. Crazzy Steve (w/Decay) will kick things off on Before The Impact at 7 PM ET

Be sure to join our live coverage of Impact Wrestling tonight at 8 PM ET!