Impact Wrestling has announced that they will hold two TV tapings following Slammiversary, and that fans will be allowed in the crowd.

The Impact TV tapings are scheduled for Sunday, July 18 and Monday, July 19 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The Slammiversary pay-per-view is scheduled for that Saturday, July 17.

There will be two sessions of tapings for each day. The content filmed will air as future Impact TV episodes on AXS TV with the Slammiversary fallout, plus Before The Impact, and an upcoming Impact+ special event to be named.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale Thursday, July 1 via this link. Tickets range from $10 – $25.

Below is the schedule for both days:

Session 1

Sunday, July 18, 3-6pm CT

Session 2

Sunday, July 18, 7-10pm CT

Session 3

Monday, July 19, 3-6pm CT

Session 4

Monday, July 19, 7-10pm CT

Stay tuned for updates.