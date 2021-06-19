Thursday’s edition of Impact Wrestling drew 111,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

The episode also drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic.

Thursday’s viewership is down 10.5% from the June 10 episode, which drew 124,000 viewers (0.05 in 18-49 demo).

Below is our updated 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker, along with the top 5 moments from Thursday’s show:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (final Tuesday night episode)

April 8 Episode: 168,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first Thursday night episode)

April 15 Episode: 132,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hardcore Justice episode)

April 22 Episode: 145,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Rebellion episode)

May 6 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Under Siege episode)

May 27 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 143,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode