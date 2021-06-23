Former indie star Karissa Rivera made her WWE NXT TV debut on this week’s show, using the “Elektra Lopez” ring name.

Lopez lost a singles match to Franky Monet, the former Taya Valkyrie. This was Monet’s “World Premiere Encore,” which came after she won her debut match over Cora Jade on May 25.

Lopez was signed in the same February WWE Performance Center Class that included Monet, Jade, Million Dollar Champion LA Knight, Zayda Ramier, Parker Boudreaux, Bronson Rechsteiner, Zoey Stark, Trey Baxter, Amari Miller, Carmelo Hayes, Gigi Dolin, Asher Hale, Harlem Bravado, Drew Kasper, Joe Ariola, Avery Taylor, and Matrick Belton.

Lopez wrestled for ROH, Impact Wrestling, NEW, Women’s Wrestling Revolution, and other indie promotions before signing with WWE. She also teamed with AEW star Kris Statlander for a loss to then-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics on the April 9, 2019 SmackDown episode, and lost to Lacey Evans on the November 14, 2018 NXT TV show.

Lopez can now be found on Instagram and Twitter at @elektralopezwwe.

Stay tuned for more on Lopez in NXT. Below are a few shots from Tuesday’s debut: