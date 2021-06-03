Former indie star Blake Christian (Christian Hubble) has received his new WWE NXT ring name.

According to a recent roster change on the WWE Performance Center website, Christian will now be going by Trey Baxter on the black & yellow brand.

There is no word yet on when Baxter will make his debut, but we will keep you updated. We noted before how WWE filed to trademark the “Trey Baxter” name on May 26, the same day they filed to trademark the “Carmelo Hayes” name. Hayes, formerly known as Christian Casanova on the indies, debuted this past Tuesday on NXT, losing to NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida.

Baxter was signed in the same late February WWE Performance Center Class that included several top recruits – Hayes, Franky Monet, LA Knight, Parker Boudreaux, Bronson Rechsteiner, Zayda Ramier, Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Asher Hale, and others.

Baxter has worked for several promotions since making his pro debut in 2017, including Impact Wrestling, NJPW Strong, and GCW, among others. The Missouri-born wrestler worked his first WWE Performance Center tryout in October 2020.

Baxter is in a relationship with NXT’s Cora Jade, who was also signed in that same late February class of recruits.

Stay tuned for more on Baxter in WWE. Below are a few recent photos: