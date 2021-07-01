Georgia indie wrestler Lazer (Chris Johnson) suffered multiple injuries after jumping from a ladder at a weekend event put on by Doc Gallows’ Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild promotion.

The match took place this past weekend at the West Laurens 6th Grade Academy in Dublin, Georgia. Lazer was competing in a multi-man match when he leaped from the top of a tall ladder, to a group of wrestlers down below. He suffered a fractured hip and fractured femur, according to Georgia Wrestling History.

It was noted that Lazer expects to be out of the ring for 6 months. His hip came out of the socket when he did the dive, and his femur fractured on the landing. He went on to finish the match, despite the injuries. Lazer then underwent surgery the next morning, Sunday.

Veteran pro wrestler Tommy Dreamer, who was at the show and tweeted one of the viral videos, commented on the bad spot, writing, “I watched someone almost die last night. He wound up w/a broken hip.”

Lazer bills himself on Facebook as “the ultimate comeback kid, is a rope climbing, high flying, wrestling machine. Sure to entertain you with his skills within the ring!”

He wrote in a post-surgery Facebook post, “Just got out of surgery and the Dr’s all said I was not only very lucky but quite possibly one of the toughest men they have ever seen to be able to finish that match with what would later be diagnosed as a hip break. Everything went well during surgery. I will be on the mend for Atleast 3’months as I rehab and gain my Strength back. I just want all of my fans to know how much your calls, tmessages, and most of all prayers have meant to me. This is not the last you have seen of the MAN CALLED LAZER!!!!!”

A woman named Jennifer, who is Lazer’s partner and appears to be close to Gallows and his promotion, noted in another Facebook post that they weren’t sure how Lazer finished the match after looking at the x-ray photos. She also said Lazer was in good spirits after the injury, and was already planning his return.

She wrote, “To everyone who was messaged, called, texted, or visited him, we cannot express how much it has meant to us. We are deeply humbled and extremely grateful for your prayers, concerns, and love. He has assured me that even though he may not be able to get into the ring for awhile, rest assured, you will still see him at many of our upcoming Lariato Pro Wrestling and Impact+ Shows! Again, thank you all for everything.”

Lazer later announced that he is the new #1 contender to the LPWG Lionheart Title, despite the injury. He wrote, “Thank u all for the calls, texts, prayers, ect. Accidents happen, but as anyone there knows, not only did I finish the match, I did exactly what I promised won the damn thing, and I am now your new number 1 contender for the LPWG Lionheart Championship. Although I won’t be able to compete in the ring for a few months, I can promise our fans I will still be at the shows. Soooo, Bryce Cannon, enjoy your day in the sun my friend, u never know when I may show up!!!”

Gallows later announced that Lazer will be in Forsyth, GA this Friday night to present the Hardcore Cup trophy to the winner of the Inaugural Lariato Pro Hardcore Cup Match at their Collision Course event. Wrestlers advertised for the show include Gallows, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Brian Myers, Luther, D’Lo Brown, Jimmy Wang Yang and his daughter Jazzy, plus more. Full details are at thelpwg.com.

