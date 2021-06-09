WWE NXT Superstar Io Shirai is open to the idea of partnering with RAW Superstar Damian Priest in mixed tag team matches in the future.

While responding to Priest, who took to Twitter to welcome Shirai back to WWE TV, Shirai said although she doesn’t have friends, she can always count on the Archer of Infamy to be her partner in mixed tag matches.

Shirai tweeted:

I don’t have friends, but I do have a partner for mixed tag team matches. @ArcherOfInfamy yay!!

Priest had initially tweeted a photo of him and Shirai, while calling the former NXT Women’s Champion his favorite tag team partner.

Shirai & Priest were briefly tag partners during their feud with Candice LeRae & Johnny Gargano last September. The individual feuds culminated at NXT TakeOver 31, where Priest defeated Gargano to retain his NXT North American Championship and Shirai beat LeRae to retain her NXT Women’s Title.

As noted earlier, Shirai returned to NXT this week when Poppy confronted LeRae in a promo segment.

See below for Shirai’s tweet: