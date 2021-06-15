Two more segments have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

Io Shirai will appear in the ring to address the NXT Universe. WWE is teasing that she may still have her sights on NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae, or be looking to accomplish something else in NXT.

Shirai returned last week with Poppy and took LeRae out during a segment, making her first appearance since losing the NXT Women’s Title to Raquel Gonzalez at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” during WrestleMania 37 Weekend in April.

WWE has also announced that a Coronation Ceremony will be held tonight for new Million Dollar Champion LA Knight. WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” will be there to officially present the belt to Knight.

Knight became the first Million Dollar Champion in more than a decade after defeating Cameron Grimes in a Ladder Match at “Takeover: In Your House” this past Sunday.

As noted, tonight’s NXT show is scheduled to open with a promo by NXT General Manager William Regal, while the Tornado Rules tag team match is scheduled to close the show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s post-Takeover edition of NXT, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* What change is General Manager William Regal looking to bring to NXT?

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defends in an Open Challenge

* Imperium vs. Breezango

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

* Io Shirai returns to address the NXT Universe

* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. hosts a Coronation Ceremony for new Million Dollar Champion LA Knight

* Tornado Rules: Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

* Fallout from “Takeover: In Your House”