John Cena spoke with Tara Hitchcock to help promote the upcoming F9: The Fast Saga film, which releases on June 25.

During the conversation, Cena was asked what he’ll be doing on August 21 — the date for SummerSlam.

“Hopefully, enjoying the summer. I don’t know,” Cena responded.

Hitchcock followed-up if that would be in Las Vegas (the site of SummerSlam). Cena then asked what was in Las Vegas. When she directly mentioned SummerSlam the WWE Superstar laughed and gave her props for how she initially posed the question.

As noted, WWE officials are reportedly looking to make SummerSlam this year’s WrestleMania with a rumored match between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Cena.

WWE is looking to fill Allegiant Stadium (65,000 for football games; expandable to 72,000) for the PPV as the show will be held at full capacity.