John Morrison spoke with Scott Fishman of TVInsider about how much of his WWE promos are scripted. Morrison felt like it’s more of a collaboration with multiple entities getting involved to figure out better lines.

“Sometimes it’s improv, but I would call it more collaborative,” Morrison said. “We’re not going to talk or say anything without producers, agents, writers, Vince [McMahon]. As soon as we get anything, we read it and talk to each other. We may say, ‘These lines are crap. Let’s fix it the best way we can and then go talk to them about our fixes.’ It’s not good to be thrown into an office and just say something is garbage. You may say, ‘You know what? I like better’ is this other option.

“We constantly do that. A writer or Vince may agree and say, ‘This is better. But you know what would be even better? This.’ It then evolves…Also, something that is lost on so many people is it takes a lot of courage to be vulnerable and be affected by something. Just being cognizant about that, which I wasn’t during the first run. Doing improv and saying things. We are having fun, but we also work really hard on the promos. Everything you see on TV — it’s a process.”

More recently — and with The Miz currently on the shelf — Morrison has built up his “Johnny Drip Drip” persona with a more over-the-top look and “Drip Stick” in hand. Morrison explained where the idea came from, recalling his wife, NXT star Franky Monet, having a hand in it.

“I was in a car with Franky, and I like to rap a little bit,” Morrison stated. “When a song comes on, I change the words. ‘Who Franky calls when she wants it? Johnny. Whose maneuvers be gnarly? Johnny. Who got that tough paper brawny? Johnny. Who got that famous dog? Johnny. Who got that ‘Drip Drip’ speak? Johnny. Who rolls with his wife in a jeep? Johnny. ‘Drip Drip’ is lit.’ Stuff like that. She’ll say, ‘You know that was good, but you know what would be greater though? If you shut up and let me listen to Cardi B.’

“I like music and singing along to things. When Miz and I had our first rap song, I called myself ‘Johnny Drip Drip.’ It kind of took on a life of its own. Then I started using all these water metaphors. I really enjoy using the word moist. It happens to be Franky’s least favorite word. I’ll say, ‘I’m moist by choice babe.’ She’ll say, ‘Don’t ever say that again.’ It’s fun to bug her a little bit. The whole ‘Johnny Drip Drip’ now is the way I dress, my hair, it’s all my version of what drip is. All that stuff is fun and ridiculous. And I happen to like ridiculousness.”

Morrison is one of the competitors in this year’s Money in the Bank Match on July 18 in Fort Worth, Texas.