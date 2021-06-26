WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross also worked a dark match for WWE officials at tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping.

As noted, it was revealed earlier that NXT Superstars Shotzi Blackheart and Scarlett were brought in to work dark matches so officials could get a better look at them. Now PWInsider reports that Kross also worked a pre-SmackDown dark match, going up against Slapjack of the former RETRIBUTION group.

Regarding Scarlett and Shotzi, they wrestled each other. There’s no word yet on who won Kross vs. Slapjack, or Shotzi vs. Scarlett.

Tonight’s SmackDown dark matches come after Kross and NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed worked dark matches last Friday. Kross wrestled Dolph Ziggler, and Reed wrestled Robert Roode. Reed then defeated Drew Gulak on Monday’s pre-RAW Main Event taping, while Kross defeated Shelton Benjamin. Scarlett was not with Kross on WWE Main Event.

These NXT Superstars have been brought to the main roster tapings as officials want to get a better look at them ahead of potential main roster call-ups, likely in the WWE Draft that is scheduled for the August 30 RAW and the September 30 SmackDown.

