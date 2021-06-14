WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross says he punched a hole through the Mount Rushmore of NXT by winning the “Takeover: In Your House” main event.

Sunday’s Fatal 5 Way main event saw Kross retain over Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano, by making O’Reilly pass out in the Kross Jacket submission. As seen below, a camera man caught up with Scarlett and Kross after the show.

“Tell them,” Scarlett said as she camera man approached.

“You know what looks good? This, on me,” Kross said, pointing at the NXT Title belt. “You know what doesn’t look good? People talking trash for three weeks and not being able to back it up. NXT ‘Takeover: In Your House’ – my house.

“You want to say this company’s behind me? You damn right they are because I don’t give them a choice. Because no matter where the time is told, in the end, everybody pays the toll, and tonight I just punched a hole through the Mount Rushmore of NXT.”

Scarlett tweeted after Takeover and said her tarot cards never lie.

“My cards don’t lie… [crystal ball emoji] #AndStill,” she wrote.

Kross also tweeted after Takeover and wrote, “In MY House, I make the rules. Rule Number 1 : Fall And Pray. [hourglass emoji]”

There is no word on who will challenge Kross next for the title, but we should have a better idea after Tuesday’s NXT show.

