AEW World Champion Kenny Omega went back-and-forth with a fan on Twitter late Tuesday night.

The conversation started after Omega pointed out that he delivered another “greatest all time performance” exactly three years ago against Kazuchika Okada. On June 9, 2018, Omega defeated Okada to capture the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in a 2 out of 3 falls match at NJPW’s Dominion 6.9.

When Omega asked fans to pick their favorite match from his collection of matches, the fan in question bluntly responded, “F— greatest. Whens the last time you’ve even had a good match? Quit living in the past. What have you done for us lately?”

Omega didn’t take kindly to the fan’s response. He said: “Well, umm… you could start with the last match I had 2 weeks ago? I spoiled you b—hes for far too long.”

As reported earlier, Omega and Don Callis will “blow the lid off the conspiracy to get the AEW World Title off Omega” in a segment announced for this week’s Friday Night Dynamite.

See below for the Twitter interaction:

3 years ago, another “greatest of all time” performance. I have many of these in various match variations. Which is your favorite? https://t.co/jpcQn4kBLV — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 8, 2021