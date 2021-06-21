Kevin Owens took to Twitter this morning and issued a statement to fans, indicating that he may be taking some time away from WWE.

Last night’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view saw Owens take a loss to his longtime friend and rival Sami Zayn. Owens sold a potential arm injury throughout the match, and WWE noted after the show that he may have suffered a left wrist injury, but they did not elaborate.

Owens tweeted a message this morning and said he needs a “little break” now.

“I fought like hell. Now, I need a little break. I’ll be back soon. Thank you, guys,” Owens wrote.

Last night’s win for Sami came after Owens defeated him at WrestleMania 37, and then again on the post-WrestleMania SmackDown show.

There’s no word yet on what is planned for Owens as we head into SummerSlam season, but we will keep you updated. You can see his full tweet below, along with footage from last night’s match: