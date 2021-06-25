AEW has announced the legendary Konnan for tomorrow’s new edition of Saturday Night Dynamite on TNT.

The FTR vs. Santana and Ortiz feud will continue this week as Konnan, mentor to Santana and Ortiz, will come face-to-face with the legendary Tully Blanchard, manager to FTR, for an in-ring interview.

Konnan first appeared for AEW in November 2020 to reunite with Santana and Ortiz from their LAX days. He later made a cameo appearance at Double Or Nothing 2021 during the Stadium Stampede match that saw The Inner Circle defeat The Pinnacle, to briefly assist Santana and Ortiz.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite show. Below is the updated line-up, along with the announcement on Konnan:

* Santana and Ortiz mentor Konnan comes face-to-face with FTR’s manager Tully Blanchard for an in-ring interview

* MJF and Sammy Guevara prepare for their June 30 main event match

* Ethan Page vs. Bear Bronson

* The Bunny vs. Kris Statlander

* Matt Sydal vs. Dante Martin

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

* Kenny Omega defends the AEW World Title against Jungle Boy