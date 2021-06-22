WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says he’s experiencing extreme pain due to being banged up from his pro wrestling career.

Angle recently did a Q&A on AdFreeShows.com, which hosts The Kurt Angle Show, and talked about the pain he deals with every day from his 20+ years in the ring. The 52 year old also blamed his years of amateur wrestling for the shape his body is in now.

“I’m in extreme pain all day long,” Angle revealed. “I do maintenance on my body all day. I do my neck traction. I have a thing called the Iron Neck, where it trains your neck. I have anti-gravity machine rollers. I stretch. I do a lot of weight training.

“I work on my body a good 2-3 hours a day. I have to. I’m so banged up now. I sacrificed a lot of my body in professional wrestling, and amateur wrestling. I have to blame both sports, not just one. I’m paying for it now, but I’m managing it.”

Angle has battled addiction in the past, and said no matter how bad the pain gets, he will not go back to taking painkillers.

“I had a painkiller problem, and I kicked that eight years ago,” he said. “Not having painkillers anymore is really difficult, but I’m never going back to those, nor do I want to. I’m going to keep doing my body maintenance training, and doing what I’m doing right now.”

Angle’s most recent WWE run ended in April 2020 due to COVID-19 budget cuts. He had been working behind-the-scenes and as an authority figure. Angle has not wrestled since losing to King Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. He has focused on his Physically Fit nutrition business since leaving WWE.

