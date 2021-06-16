New Million Dollar Champion LA Knight has turned on WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase Sr.

This week’s NXT episode saw DiBiase host an official Million Dollar Coronation Ceremony for Knight, who won the title by defeating Cameron Grimes in a Ladder Match at “Takeover: In Your House” on Sunday. After praising DiBiase and talking about how DiBiase has played a big part in his life since he was a kid, Knight said he now has everything he wants, so it’s time to drop what he doesn’t need.

That’s when Knight attacked DiBiase as the crowd booed him. Knight then attacked DiBiase’s security, and stomped the WWE Legend while he was down. Knight also got down in Ted’s face and continued taunting him with the Million Dollar belt. Grimes rushed the ring and made the save, knocking Knight out of the ring and sending him to the back, but still in possession of the belt.

It looks like the Knight vs. Grimes feud will continue as Grimes warned Knight that he will now have to pay for crossing the line. Grimes tended to DiBiase while he was down on the mat to end the segment.

DiBiase thanked Grimes after the show on Twitter.

He wrote, “@CGrimesWWE Thanks kid!”

Grimes responded via Instagram, “I got your back Ted! @mdmteddibiase @wwe @wwenxt”

Knight has not commented on the attack as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more. Below are related posts and video from Tuesday’s angle:

Even though he's all banged up after #NXTTakeOver: In Your House, it's all worth it for new Million Dollar Champion, @LAKnightWWE! 💰 #WWENXT @MDMTedDiBiase pic.twitter.com/2yaO1AH9zN — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 16, 2021