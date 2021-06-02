Lana took to Twitter this afternoon and gave thanks to fans who supported her in her WWE career.

As noted, WWE announced today that Lana, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy and Santana Garrett have all been released from the company, reportedly as a part of more budget cuts.

Lana tweeted a statement this afternoon and said she will never forget the fans. She also made references to various WWE storylines she was involved in, and how she was paired with multiple tag team partners.

“I will never forget the fans, and the love they showed me. Whether it was a tank, power-suits, flags, CRUSH, Rusev, 900 partners, weddings or tables: I tried to always entertain you, and you definitely elevated me. Thank you,” she wrote.

Lana had been with WWE since 2013. She just wrestled on this week’s RAW, teaming with Naomi for a loss to Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose.

Stay tuned for more on Lana’s WWE release. You can see her full tweet below: