Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) is preparing to “spill the tea” on her time with WWE.

The former Ravishing Russian took to Instagram this week and talked about how she has a lot to say following her WWE departure. She noted that she can now be the face she wants to be, and is looking forward to standing up for the truth, and for people who have been exploited. She said her WWE release came as a big shock, and while she has “a lot of tea” to share with fans, she’s also extremely grateful for a lot of things she experienced while with WWE. She also said she’s looking forward to speaking out after being “silenced” for years.

Lana also said she has a lot of unsettled business and does not want to give up pro wrestling because she loves it so much. She said she’s cried about it a lot as she doesn’t want a billionaire, one such as WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, or anyone else to determine her destiny.

Regarding her WWE release, she noted that she cried after she got the call, while her husband, current AEW TNT Champion Miro, did cartwheels when he was released last year.

She captioned the main video where she talked to fans while sitting on the beach with, “I just wanted to say I love you guys ! I can’t wait to spill the tea [sunglasses emoji] Because it’s hot & delicious. I look forward to standing up & speaking out on things that for years I have been silent about. Also excited to talk about @tobemiro & that he is AEW TNT Champion! Please subscribe to my YouTube channel. I will be releasing vlogs starting this Monday!”

Lana will begin releasing those vlogs next Monday, June 21.

Lana posted another Instagram video this week, of footage from her WWE run, and rote about how she’s felt so many emotions since being released. She thanked everyone for their support.

She wrote, “Couldn’t think of more perfect way to pull the curtain on the past, while signalling how I’m damn sure going to move into the future. I have been feeling so many emotions the last couple of days. I know that in the lows we have to remind ourselves to get up and keep going. Thank you all for loving me. Thank you all for your texts, calls, voice notes, dms, & posts. I have so many things to say & people to thank. But one thing I know for sure….. work hard, be passionate, always get back up, chase your dreams and eat a LOT of ice cream when your sad.”

Lana was released as a part of budget cuts on June 2. She will become a free agent when her 90-day non-compete clause expires on Tuesday, August 31.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Lana’s new Instagram videos below: