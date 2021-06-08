A Last Man Standing match has been announced for the upcoming ROH Best In the World pay-per-view.

Ring of Honor announced today that Josh Woods and Silas Young will do battle at the pay-per-view in a Last Man Standing match.

This will be the rubber match between the teacher & student. Young turned on his protege back in March at the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view, but Woods won their first match last month. Young then won a second match, held under Pure Rules.

The ROH Best In the World 2021 pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, July 11 from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD. This will be the first ROH show with fans in attendance since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year. The event will air live on pay-per-view and HonorClub at 7pm ET, with Hour One airing free on multiple platforms.

Below is the updated card for Best In the World 2021:

Last Man Standing Match

Josh Woods vs. Silas Young

Brody King vs. Jay Lethal