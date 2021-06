The main event has been revealed for two upcoming WWE Supershows in August.

Drew McIntyre & Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP is being advertised as the main event for the August 7 Supershow at the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

The tag team match is also being advertised as the main event for the August 8 Supershow at the Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida.

