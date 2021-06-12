Mandy Rose is evidently not thrilled with Otis, her former on-screen beau, debuting a new look on this week’s WWE SmackDown.

As we noted at this link, Otis debuted a new clean-shaven look during the singles match between his tag team partner, Chad Gable, and Montez Ford. After attacking Angelo Dawkins in the backstage are, Otis hit the ring to take out Ford.

Otis proceeded to destroy Ford at ringside and back in the ring as Gable looked on and laughed. Dawkins limped down the ramp to try and save his Street Profits partner but to no avail. Otis then finished off Ford with a second Vader Bomb as officials hit the ring to stop him.

Although not confirmed, it appears as if The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy will take place at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. As of this writing, four matches are confirmed for the event scheduled for June 20.

Since debuting a new look, Otis has been trending on Twitter. While a lot of fans appeared to like his his new look, Rose reacted with a slightly frowning face emoji.

As seen below, Rose responded to a tweet from the WWE on FOX account.