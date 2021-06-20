WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is the latest guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, which is now available on Peacock and WWE Network (outside of the U.S.). Foley spoke about how there was a time when he took issue for only being remembered for his battle with The Undertaker inside Hell in a Cell.

“For the longest time I’m pretty sensitive that I’m only remember for that one thing.” Foley began. “I realize all these years later, it really packs a punch, it’s take you on a ride all these years later. I’m getting legit goosebumps talking about something I did.”

Foley then remembered having a conversation with The Undertaker years after Hell in a Cell where Taker reminded him that their match will outlive the both of them and is something fans will always talk about. This led to a realization for Foley that it was okay to be remembered for a match, or moment, as some wrestlers aren’t remembered at all as the years go by.

“We start reminiscing and Taker looks at me — he still called me ‘Jack’ at the time, one of the last holdouts from my Cactus Jack days — ‘Jack, what you and I did that night will outlive us both. People will be talking about that match long after we’re gone,'” Foley recalled. “It was almost like I feel this weight being lifted off my shoulders. Then I realized, wait a second, I wanted to make people feel the way I felt the night that I saw Snuka come off of that cage — and I’ve done it. And I’m too stubborn to realize it.

“You know how many great workers there have been in our business who aren’t remembered for anything? It’s like, not only do I have this match, but the title change with The Rock. I got a few things and it no longer bothers me that I’m asked about that match every single day.”

You can check out Foley’s full comments in the video below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Broken Skull Sessions with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.