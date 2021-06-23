Mickie James will return to the ring on the NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view in August.

The NWA recently announced that James had joined the company and will be executive producing the all-women’s NWA Empower pay-per-view on Saturday, August 28 from the Chase Ballroom in St. Louis. She has said she will not wrestle that night. It was believed that Mickie would wrestle at the NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view the next night, at the same venue, and now that has been confirmed.

James hosted an Instagram Live video this week to announce the return to the ring. She noted that she is looking for an opponent, and wants fans to share potential opponents with NWA owner Billy Corgan.

James also talked about the Empower pay-per-view, noting that she is still looking for unsigned women’s wrestlers to send in their tapes and promos to [email protected] if they’d like to potentially work the show.

James was released from her WWE contract back in mid-April along with other budget cuts, and will become a free agent after Wednesday, July 14 when her 90-day non-compete expires. James has not wrestled since the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match back in January. Before that, her last singles match was the loss to Zelina Vega on the September 1, 2020 RAW.

Stay tuned for more on Mickie in the NWA. Below is her Instagram Live video: