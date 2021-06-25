WWE has announced Cesaro and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Seth Rollins and Bayley for tomorrow’s episode of SmackDown.

WWE also announced that Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be holding a victory celebration.

As noted, Reigns retained the Universal title on last week’s Friday Night SmackDown by defeating Rey Mysterio in a Hell in the Cell match.

Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow’s SmackDown:

* Cesaro and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Seth Rollins (Mixed Tag Team Match)

* Universal Champion Roman Reigns to hold a victory celebration