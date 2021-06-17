AEW star MJF is the first pro wrestler to release his own cryptocurrency.

The leader of The Pinnacle took to Twitter today to announce that he has partnered with Rally Network to release the $MJF creator coin (social token).

As of this writing the $MJF page currently shows 599 total supporters and 861 transactions. You can find the page at this link.

The $MJF Rally profile page notes, “My crypto coin is better than yours and you know it. Check Twitter for random giveaways for whoever is holding the most $MJF”

MJF also tweeted a graphic with details on his new $MJF coin.

“Doge? Garbage. Bitcoin? Garbage. $MJF COIN? … Better than you and you know it! Click the link after reading. Or stay poor idc,” he wrote as the caption. He added in a follow-up tweet, “Rally is a Eco friendly platform. Not that I care.”

The graphic includes the following details:

INTRODUCING THE $MJF COIN Just in case you’ve been living under a rock or are just plain stupid, cryptocurrency is the future. That’s why I am doing you a favor by announcing the creation of $MJF, a creator coin (also known as a social token) designed to create an economy around me, the fastest and youngest rising star in the history of professional wrestling. WHY A CREATOR COIN? Creators and fans are finding new ways to engage, and as much as I’d rather avoid any interactions with you poors, I benefit from this as much as you do. By masterfully creating my own coin, I’m giving you a way to be part of my personal economy. I can’t think of anything smarter to be a part of, since I will go down as the greatest star who’s ever lived. By offering my own social token, I intend to: * Recognize my top $MJF coin holders with special give-aways, drops, exclusive access, and more.

* Create a zero-fee peer-to-peer method for people in the extended MJF community to interact and trade with one another

* Enable $MJF coin holders the opportunity to receive Rally Rewards each Saturday IS THIS A CRYPTOCURRENCY? Yes, duh… idiot. The $MJF coin is created on the Rally sidechain. This makes it possible to swap $MJF coins and $RLY tokens, which are the Rally Network’s default currency. The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that has its own ERC-20 governance token, $RLY, which means it’s an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network, and anyone holding $RLY can vote on changes to the Rally Network – that’s what’s meant by “governance”.

Stay tuned for more. You can see MJF’s full tweets below:

Doge? Garbage Bitcoin? Garbage. $MJF COIN? … Better than you and you know it! Click the link after reading.

Or stay poor idc. https://t.co/tmS5pztrpz pic.twitter.com/zc0XmVzkVi — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) June 17, 2021