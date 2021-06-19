MLW has announced that TJP and Gringo Loco will be competing in the Battle Riot.

Battle Riot III is on Saturday, July 10 in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

There will be a total of 40 participants in the Battle Riot. The winner will receive a shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

Alex Hammerstone, King Muertes, Richard Holliday, Zenshi, and Lee Moriarty were announced earlier this week.

Below is the announced card so far for the July 10 event:

* Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes (Caribbean Heavyweight Championship Match)

* Battle Riot