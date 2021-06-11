During Round 4 of the 2021 MLW Open Draft, Alicia Atout revealed that Battle Riot is coming back.

She also announced that the first entrant for Battle Riot III is MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone. The winner of the Battle Riot earns an MLW World Championship Match.

Battle Riot III will take place on July 10 in Philadelphia.

The Round 4 draft picks are Calvin Tankman, Mads Krugger, and Arez. Arez was drafted by Cesar Duran and is now part of Azteca Underground.

Marshall and Ross Von Erich, King Muertes, and Davey Richards are just a few who have already been announced for the 2021 Open Draft.