MLW has signed former WWE NXT wrestler EJ Nduka (Ezra Judge).

Alicia Atout revealed the news during Round 6 of MLW’s Open Draft.

Nduka was one of several NXT wrestlers that WWE released on May 19, 2021.

During his WWE career, he wrestled two matches. His WWE debut was on February 29, 2020, at an NXT live event in Jacksonville.

It was also revealed on tonight’s Open Draft that Bu Ku Dao will be returning to MLW.

MLW makes its return on July 10 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Below is the Round 6 of MLW’s Open Draft video: