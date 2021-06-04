Major League Wrestling has signed Aramis and drafted free agent Lee Moriarty.

The two were announced during MLW’s Open Draft Round Three.

Alicia Atout noted in the below video that AAA Lucha Libre star Aramis signed a multi-year deal with MLW.

Lee Moriarty will be making his debut on July 10 at MLW’s live event in Philadelphia, PA.

It also was announced that Savio Vega and Zenshi will also be returning to MLW.

Marshall and Ross Von Erich, Gino Medina, King Muertes, Davey Richards, Gringo Loco, King Mo, Tom Lawlor, and Alex Kane were announced during the last two Open Drafts.