WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly is being brought back to upcoming WWE TV tapings as she continues to try out for the role of a producer.

As noted on Monday, Holly was backstage for RAW and was undergoing the first steps of a WWE Producer’s tryout.

In an update, Holly was reportedly taken through the paces at RAW and is being brought back to additional WWE TV tapings going forward as the two sides feel each other out, according to PWInsider. This is a good sign that the company is looking to re-hire her as a producer.

Holly recently worked as a trainer at Ken Anderson’s The Academy wrestling school in Minnesota, along with Shawn Daivari, but the school is on a hiatus due to COVID-19. She was inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class earlier this year, and is a two-time former WWE Women’s Champion, and a one-time former WWE Hardcore Champion.

