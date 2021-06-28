This evening AEW has revealed the rest of the card for this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

The matches added to this week’s show are Kilynn King vs. Riho, The Acclaimed vs. PB Smooth and Matt Justice, Private Party and Matt Hardy vs. Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels, and Colt Cabana, and The Blade (with The Bunny) vs. Chuck Taylor.

Below is the updated line-up:

* Thunder Rosa vs. Katalina Perez

* Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston with Alex Abrahantes vs. The Hybrid2

* Valentina Rossi vs. Penelope Ford

* JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth with The Wingmen vs. Gunn Club

* Serpentico with Luther vs. Brian Cage with Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Karl Anderson (with Doc Gallows and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks)

* Hikaru Shida vs. Reka Tehaka

* Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson, and Dustin Rhodes (with Arn Anderson) vs. Adrian Alanis, Liam Gray, and Justin Corino

* Aaron Rouke and Jake Logan vs. Varsity Blonds with Julia Hart

* Kilynn King vs. Riho

* The Acclaimed vs. PB Smooth and Matt Justice

* The Blade (with The Bunny) vs. Chuck Taylor

* Private Party and Matt Hardy vs. Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels, and Colt Cabana