MVP has hit back at a fan on Twitter who described WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s valets as “whores” after tonight’s episode of WWE RAW.

In his response, MVP said:

No. You’re mistaken. We left your mother and her sisters on the corner.

The fan was quick to delete his tweet after receiving a lot of flak for his opinion.

In another tweet, MVP asked the fan to not “dish it” if he can’t take the heat.

You left out the part where you referred to the women in our segment as “whores”. THAT was disgusting and disrespectful. Don’t dish it if you can’t take it.

Earlier on RAW, Drew McIntyre defeated Kofi Kingston to become the new #1 contender to Lashley’s title. McIntyre vs. Lashley is now official for the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. It has yet to be announced if their WrestleMania 37 rematch will be inside the Hell in a Cell structure or just a regular singles bout.

