AEW has announced Julia Hart vs. Penelope Ford for Friday’s Dynamite episode on TNT.

The promotion tweeted, “TOMORROW NIGHT on #AEWDynamite at 10/9c on @TNTdrama, 2-time National Cheerleading Champion @TheJuliaHart (with #theVarsityBlonds) go one-on-one with the returning @thePenelopeFord! Dynamite airs at 10/9c TOMORROW NIGHT on TNT”

Below is the updated line-up for Friday’s show:

* Wardlow vs. Jake Hager (MMA Cage Fight)

* Penta El Zero Miedo, Eddie Kingston and Frankie Kazarian vs. Good Brothers and Matt Jackson

* Cody Rhodes and Brock Anderson vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solow

* Andrade El Idolo sit-down interview with Jim Ross

* Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page (Handicap Match)

* Orange Cassidy vs. Cezar Bononi

* Julia Hart vs. Penelope Ford