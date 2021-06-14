Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* Ryan Nemeth with the newest Hollywood Quiz. He talks with Luchasaurus (while he plays Chess) about who played the hunky lifeguard in a recent Xfinity commercial with Amy Poehler? Luchasaurus makes a few guesses (including Nick Cannon) none of which are Nemeth. Nemeth knocks his chess pieces over and walks away.

* Backstage, Young Bucks are watching Kenny Omega vs. Moose on Impact Against All Odds. Clip is shown of the two taking out Moose to help Omega retain the title.

* Brandon Cutler shining up the AEW World Tag Team Championships. He then has to clean up some of their sneakers. The two then complain about having to go to a photo shoot.

* Nick Jackson trick shots

* Matt, Nick, and Kenny are going to a photo shoot for AEW Rampage. The guys talk about Brandon Cutler teaming up with Matt and Nick in their trios match on Dynamite. The remind Cutler of his family, and he better do whatever it takes to win. Omega gets really intense about Cutler doing whatever he has to in that match! The brothers show up to the photo shoot and head into a trailer. It reminds him of when Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley destroyed their personal Elite trailer. Clips shown of the photo shoot.

* Highlights shown from Dynamite of the trios match: Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler vs. PAC, Penta, and Kingston. Cutler ends up taking the pinfall loss in the match.

* Ryan Nemeth hanging with JD Drake. They talk about wanting to get Orange Cassidy in the group. The two hear Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon making some sexual noises. They check on the two, and they’re just eating sushi.

* BTE Championship: Brandon Cutler vs. Marko Stunt in an indoor hoop game. Each take 10 shots and whoever gets more, wins the game. Stunt makes more shots and is the new BTE Champion.

* After losing the trios match, Don Callis was on commentary and said Cutler would do a ton of squats for messing up. We see Cutler breathing heavily at the dojo while doing them.

* More trick shots by Nick.

* Cutler finds Nick and Matt beating up PAC backstage. Nick yells at the camera, “First, SCU. Second, Moxley. Third, Fenix! And now, look who’s next?” Nick yells at Cutler to be around next time to get the shot of their attack. Cutler says this isn’t even fun anymore and they are just hurting people. Nick tells him to just do his job.