During this week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, it was announced that Max The Impaler will be joining the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament.

The former OVW Women’s Champion made her ROH debut on the April 28 edition of Women’s Division Wednesday.

The other competitors in the tournament are Angelina Love, Allysin Kay, Mazzerati, Rok-C, Miranda Alize, Trisha Adora, Vita VonStarr, Willow, Mandy Leon, and Nicole Savoy.

The tournament will be happening this summer.

Below is the latest episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday: