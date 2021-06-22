Ring of Honor has officially announced the first title match for the upcoming Best In the World pay-per-view.

Violence Unlimited’s Tony Deppen will defend his ROH World Television Title against former champion Dragon Lee of La Facción Ingobernable.

This match was made after Deppen retained over Lee and ROH World Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams in a Triple Threat on ROH TV this past weekend. Lee stood and watched as Deppen rolled Williams up for the win. LFI’s Kenny King later explained that Lee watched because the person who got pinned fell down in the rankings, making Lee the new #1 contender to the title. King also demanded that Deppen give Lee a title shot, threatening to come to his home and take it if not.

Lee technically never lost the title, which he originally won at Final Battle in December 2019. He was unable to compete against Williams at the ROH 19th Anniversary pay-per-view back in late March due to a ruptured eardrum, so King defended the title on his behalf and was defeated. Deppen then won the title from Williams on the May 1 edition of ROH TV.

The ROH Best In the World 2021 pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, July 11 from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD. This will be the first ROH show with fans in attendance since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year. The event will air live on pay-per-view and HonorClub at 7pm ET, with Hour One airing free on multiple platforms.

Below is the updated card for Best In the World 2021:

ROH World Television Title Match

Dragon Lee vs. Tony Deppen (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Josh Woods vs. Silas Young

Brody King vs. Jay Lethal

EC3 vs. Flip Gordon